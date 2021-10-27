Satyameva Jayate 2 Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Song Teaser: Celebrate love with John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar
Today, John Abraham shared the teaser of the first song of the film ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’. The song features lead actors. Divya is seen wearing a red lehenga and her makeup is spot on. She has gone for little golden hues of makeup and looks beautiful. While John donned a white kurta pajama and Nehru jacket. The song is releasing tomorrow. Sharing the link, the actor wrote, “Saaya bhi mera, jahaan saath chode. Wahaan bhi tu rehna saath mere hi. #MeriZindagiHaiTu Teaser Out Now!! #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November.”
Watch the teaser here:
Saaya bhi mera, jahaan saath chode— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) October 27, 2021
Wahaan bhi tu rehna saath mere hi#MeriZindagiHaiTu Teaser Out Now!!#SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November. #DivyaKhoslaKumar @MassZaveri @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar pic.twitter.com/u4BY3F0e3M
Coming back to the film, Satyameva Jayate 2 is a vigilante action drama. It also stars Anup Soni, Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor and others. Nora Fatehi appears in a dance number too. The trailer is loaded with intense dialogues about patriotism and duty towards the nation.
Also Read: Salman Khan lauds John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer; Sends best wishes to the team