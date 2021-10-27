Satyameva Jayate 2 Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Song Teaser: Celebrate love with John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar are all set to entertain the audience with their action-packed film Satyameva Jayate 2. The film's trailer has already been released and created a lot of buzz among the masses. The action drama is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. The film is an official sequel of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate and stars John Abraham in a triple role. It will release on November 25, 2021.

Today, John Abraham shared the teaser of the first song of the film ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’. The song features lead actors. Divya is seen wearing a red lehenga and her makeup is spot on. She has gone for little golden hues of makeup and looks beautiful. While John donned a white kurta pajama and Nehru jacket. The song is releasing tomorrow. Sharing the link, the actor wrote, “Saaya bhi mera, jahaan saath chode. Wahaan bhi tu rehna saath mere hi. #MeriZindagiHaiTu Teaser Out Now!! #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November.”