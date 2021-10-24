Satyameva Jayate 2 Poster: Divya Khosla Kumar in the John Abraham starrer will get your patriotic spirits high

Ever since the John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 was announced, it has created great excitement amongst the fans. The sequel to the hit film Satyameva Jayate will see John Abraham in a double role and Divya as his leading lady. Well, till now we have seen the movie poster featuring the actor but now the makers have released a new poster that features Divya Khosla Kumar looking quite intense.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John Abraham shared the poster of Satyameva Jayate 2. In the poster, we can see Divya Khosla Kumar walking with a pickaxe in her hand. She is dressed in a white salwar kameez and has left her hair open. With an intense look on her face, the actress walks ahead and a crowd can be seen following her. Dressed in all white marching forward, one can be assured that apart from John’s heroism, we’ll also see Divya as a strong female protagonist fighting against corruption. Sharing this poster John wrote, “Jo Tirange pe jaan deti hai woh bharat maa ki beti hai! #SatyamevaJayate2 trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas, Thursday, 25th November.”

Take a look:

The trailer of writer-director Milap Milan Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2 will be dropped tomorrow. Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on Thursday, 25th November 2021.

What are your thoughts about the poster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer out on THIS date – Read details​