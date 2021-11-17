Satyameva Jayate 2 Song Jann Gann Mann OUT: John Abraham’s latest track is the new patriotic anthem

After the stupendous success of Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham is coming up with the sequel of his vigilante action film and it is creating massive buzz in the town. Titled as Satyameva Jayate 2, the movie will have John Abraham in triple roles and will reportedly have some high end action sequences. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Satyameva Jayate 2, the makers have added on to their excitement with the release of the new song from the movie which has been titled as Jann Gann Mann.

As the name suggests, the song is all about patriotism and the unconditional love towards the country.