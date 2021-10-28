Satyameva Jayate 2 Song Meri Zindagi Hai Tu: John Abraham, Divya Khosla are here to fill your heart with love

Bollywood fans get ready to welcome a fresh pair on the silver screen with Satyameva Jayate 2. John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar’s fresh pairing has already made it to the headlines ever since the trailer of the film released. Well, now a new song titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu released and it is all about love. The song starring the new Jodi will fill your heart with love and indeed John and Divya’s cute chemistry will make you eager for the movie’s release.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is the first song that the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 have released. This song perfectly gives a glimpse of what the chemistry of John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar is going to look like in the movie. This romantic ballad is definitely the song of the season for all the couples out there. The highlight of the song is the beautiful chemistry between John and Divya who will be seen sharing the screen for the first time. Crooned by the very talented Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, the song is penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Rochak Kohli. The song recites the expression of love in the purest form.

Take a look:

Talking about this song, John Abraham said, “Meri Zindagi just touches your heart. I fell in love with the song instantly when I heard it for the first time. Even while shooting for this romantic number, I had an amazing time with Divya on set. Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan’s vocals with Manoj Muntashir words, it couldn’t get any better.”

Divya Khosla Kumar shares, “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is a song that is pure romance and all things love. It is one of the most passionate & romantic numbers I have shot for and it will definitely play on loop in your minds & hearts!”

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on Thursday, 25th November 2021.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan lauds John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer; Sends best wishes to the team