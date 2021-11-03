Satyameva Jayate 2 Song Tenu Lehenga Teaser: Watch John Abraham & Divya Khosla Kumar groove to the peppy beats

Satyameva Jayate 2 Song Tenu Lehenga Teaser: Watch John Abraham & Divya Khosla Kumar groove to the peppy beats
Satyameva Jayate 2 Song Tenu Lehenga Teaser: Watch John Abraham & Divya Khosla Kumar groove to the peppy beats (Pic credit - YouTube)
All eyes are on John Abraham as fans are eagerly waiting for his action-packed movie Satyameva Jayate 2 to release. Before fans get to watch the film the makers are keeping the excitement level up by releasing one song after the other. The last that was released a few days back was a romantic number featuring Johan and Divya Khosla Kumar. Today the teaser of yet another song was shared and this one is a peppy Punjabi number that we bet will already get you grooving and will be perfect for your Diwali party as it will be out tomorrow. 

The teaser begins with a beautifully lit palace, handsome John Abraham and a stunning Divya Khosla Kumar. The music video will see not one but 2 John’s grooving with Divya on this peppy music. ‘Tenu Lehenga’ was a hit Punjabi music video that was loved by the fans when it was released. We bet fans are going to love the recreation of this song in Satyameva Jayate 2. Nothing can be better than watching 2 John’s shaking their leg with each other and a gorgeous Divya matching steps with them. Sharing this video John wrote, “This Diwali get ready to shake a leg on the most loved festive number #TenuLehenga. Song Out On 5th Nov. #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November.”

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on Thursday, 25th November 2021.

