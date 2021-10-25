Satyameva Jayate 2 Trailer Out: John Abraham’s goosebump inducing triple avatar ensures justice at all costs

Ever since Satyameva Jayate 2 has been announced fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. Well, as promised by the makers have released the trailer and it will surely get you excited. The trailer as expected is high on action and not just two you would see three John’s in the movie. Also, the leading lady Divya Khosla Kumar looks stunning and true Indian beauty in the trailer. We bet the trailer would give you goosebumps. 

