'SatyaPrem' Kartik Aaryan wishes his 'Katha' Kiara Advani on her birthday with an adorable PIC; Check here

Kiara Advani has turned a year wiser today on July 31. She is one of the most promising actresses in the current lot and has appeared in films such as Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, JugJugg Jeeyo, among others. Social media has filled in with sweet wishes on Kiara's special day. On her birthday, Kartik Aaryan wished his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara with a sweet photo and hinted at their next project.

Kartik and Kiara looked super adorable in the photo. While sharing the post, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem...#SatyapremKiKatha...@kiaraaliaadvani". For those unaware, Kartik will be next seen in the film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha', which is directed by Sameer Vidwans and it seems like the makers have changed the name of the film to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' as they had promised earlier. Fans also speculated the same and commented about it in the comment section. Sameer too commented on Kartik's wish for Kiara and wrote, "Mere Satyaprem aur Katha @kiaraaliaadvani".

Satyanarayan Ki Katha is said to be a love saga and will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala. Earlier, director Sameer Vidwans had shared a note on Instagram and promised the change of name of Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Satyanarayan ki Katha'. The statement read, "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans."

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also is shooting for a film with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Kartik has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon.

