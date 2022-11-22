SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani twin in yellow outfits in unseen PIC from the sets

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen together again in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The duo earlier shared screen space in Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and it went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. SatyaPrem Ki Katha will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. The title was originally slated to be Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 29 June 2023.

Now, a picture of Kartik and Kiara went viral on the internet, in which, the two actors can be seen twinning in yellow ethnic outfits as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor can be seen in a yellow kurta and paired with off-white pants, while the Kabir Singh actress is wearing yellow lehenga choli. In the photo, they were seen prepping for their shot. In the film, Kartik will essay the role of SatyaPrem while Kiara will be seen as Katha. It is touted to be a musical love saga.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik and Kiara have many interesting movies in their pipeline. The Good Newwz actress also has Govinda Naam Mera, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan and will see Kiara reunite with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Govinda Naam Mera is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 16th December 2022. She also has RC-15, which is a Telugu film co-starring Ram Charan.

Kartik, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the release of Freddy with Alaya F in the lead. He also has Shehzada, Hansal Mehta's social drama Captain India and Anurag Basu's musical drama Aashiqui 3. The actor will also be a part of Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. However, an official confirmation about his role is yet to be made.