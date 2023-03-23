Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan shares a PIC from ‘heart wrenching day at shoot’; Fans react

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. His upcoming project includes Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. Kartik has been shooting for the movie, and last month, he shared a picture of the clapboard, and wrote, “Fulfilling,” along with a heart emoji. Kartik and Kiara will be collaborating on screen for the second time after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release. Kartik, who loves sharing updates of his professional life on Instagram, recently shared a photo from the shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha, revealing that he had a heart-wrenching day at the shoot.

Kartik Aaryan reveals he had a heart-wrenching day at the shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account to post a melancholic picture that shows him on sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha. Only the actor’s silhouette is seen, and he is seen looking down at his hands. Along with the solemn picture, Kartik wrote, “Some days when you shoot a scene and it just stays with you…Heart wrenching day at shoot #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune2023 ….”

Fans expressed their excitement for the film, while many others guessed that Kartik must have shot for an emotional scene. “It must be an emotional scene.. tissues saath leke jayenge,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Can’t see you sad @kartikaaryan.” A third fan wrote, “You are so good at emotional scenes we'll defo get emotional,” while another one commented, “absolutely can’t wait for SPKK.” Take a look at his post below!

Directed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Satyaprem Ki Katha will release in theatres on June 29, 2023.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan announces the return of Rooh Baba; To release on Diwali 2024- WATCH