Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan look deeply in love in NEW romantic poster

It's just been two days since the teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ was released which totally took over the audience giving them a glimpse of this pure romantic love story. The makers have now released the poster of this upcoming musical romance. As the audience truly relished the amazing chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the teaser, the makers have chosen a perfect date for the release of the poster which is the first anniversary of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

New poster of satyaprem Ki Katha

The audience got to see the poster launch on the same day when the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in 2022, the film that brought this hit Jodi to the big screen for the first time. This is indeed a special moment to grab our eyes as it was 20 May 2022, when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released and this year on 20 May 2023, the poster of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha' has been released. The poster looks absolutely a worthy one to fall in love with. Featuring the magical couple Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani, the poster has yet again reminisced all the love and romantic vibes. "Sattu & Katha's pure love has made its way through a million hearts! Thank you for all the (love)," read the tweet shared by the official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Apart from Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, Satyaprem Ki Katha also features Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be releasing in theatres on 29th June 2023.

