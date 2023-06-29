SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening: Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Pooja Hegde and others arrive in style

SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the highly anticipated romantic drama is set to hit the screens across the globe on June 29, Thursday. The movie, which is helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, marks the second onscreen collaboration of popular stars, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik is playing the role of Satyaprem in the film, which features Kiara in the role of Katha.

Ahead of the grand release, makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha held a grand premiere event for the film in Mumbai, on June 28, Wednesday. Some of the most famous stars in Bollywood, including Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Anil Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, and others joined Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and the rest of the cast, at the event.

Kartik Aaryan greets paps; Tiger, Pooja, Mrunal join

The leading man, who is all excited about the grand release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, attended the screening event in style. Kartik Aaryan looked dapper as always in a black casual shirt. The actor completed his look with a pair of dark blue denim trousers and a pair of black shoes. Kartik was seen having a warm interaction with the paparazzi as he arrived at the event, as posed for pictures.

Tiger Shroff, who made a rare public appearance at the event, looked stylish in an olive t-shirt and a pair of black denim trousers. The actor star completed his look with a pair of black shoes, and statement sunglasses. Pooja Hegde looked pretty as always in a blue dress. She paired the dress with dewy makeup, a sling bag, and minimal make-up. Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a black dress. She completed her look with a statement necklace and minimal make-up.

Check out SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening pictures, below:

About SatyaPrem Ki Katha

SatyaPrem Ki Katha reportedly revolves around the unique love story of Satyaprem Aggarwal and Katha Kapadia, played by Kartik and Kiara, respectively. The Sameer Vidhwans directorial features many highly talented actors including Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and others in the other pivotal roles. The project is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

