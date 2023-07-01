Satyaprem Ki Katha Song Le Aaunga: Arijit Singh’s soulful track in Kartik-Kiara starrer leaves fans mesmerized

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, released in theatres on 29th June, and has been performing well at the box office. It was one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, especially because this film marks Kartik and Kiara’s second on-screen collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Before the release of the film, the makers unveiled some amazing songs from the album of the movie, which got fans super-excited for the film. Now, a few days after the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha, the makers have dropped the music video of the full song ‘Le Aaunga’, which has been sung by Arijit Singh. Kiara and Kartik’s chemistry, along with Arijit’s melodious voice, have left fans awestruck!

Satyaprem Ki Katha Song Le Aaunga Out

The music video opens with Kartik Aaryan happily walking down the street, holding heart-shaped balloons in his hand. He remembers Kiara Advani, and confesses how much he loves her, in the romantic song, sung beautifully by Arijit Singh. Kartik and Kiara are seen romancing amidst beautiful locations, and their chemistry is simply unmissable! Sharing the music video, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “On your demand here’s #LeAaunga in @arijitsingh ‘s voice One of my Favourite songs from the album #LeAaunga Song Out Now!”

Needless to say, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the soulful song. While one comment read, “Beautiful song and arijit singh voice uff and kartik you nailed it,” another comment read, “This is one of the best arijit songs...the lyrics and the view Kartik and Kiara you both looking fabbb.” Another fan mentioned what it was like to experience this song on the big screen. “it was three times more beautiful to witness this on the big screen,” read the comment. Check out the music video of Le Aaunga below!

Other songs from Satyaprem Ki Katha album include Pasoori Nu, Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Sun Sajni. Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.

