Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser OUT: Catch a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s chemistry in musical love story

The eagerly awaited teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has finally been released. As the makers have truly dropped a big surprise for the audience with the teaser, the film seems to be a beautiful love story featuring the magical couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani who are coming back to redefine romance on the screen.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser OUT

With the release of the teaser this Sameer Vidwans directorial looks like a heartwarming love story that is hitting the marque for the audience that has been pining for big-scale musical romance embellished with breathtaking visuals and soulful melodies. The cherry on the top in Satyaprem Ki Katha is the most loved and admired pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani who will be coming back after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, changing genres and giving their fans an out-and-out romantic offing.

Other talented star cast of the film are, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be releasing in theatres on 29th June 2023.

