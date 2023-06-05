Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer OUT: Witness Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's romantic journey full of emotional twists

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The film brings back the blockbuster Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on screen once again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and needless to say, fans have been super excited to see the actors share screen space once again. After sharing some stunning posters, and giving a glimpse of the romantic musical love saga with the teaser, the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha have now finally shared the much-awaited trailer of the film!

Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan

The audience has been waiting for the release of the trailer for a long time and as it's finally here, it promises the arrival of a pure love story after a long time. With its hauntingly soulful tune and music, the trailer says it all, this is definitely an album of the year. Well-studded with large-scale and mesmerizing visuals, the film will surely set new standards with an interesting concept of love after marriage.

Capturing the crackling chemistry of the most desirable and delightful pair in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the trailer proves that they are undoubtedly the blockbuster Jodi for a reason. The trailer begins with Kartik asking Kiara if she is single. He asks Kiara for her boyfriend's name, but then disapproves of their wedding hashtag. He further reveals his name, Satyaprem, saying that their hashtag 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is just perfect! The trailer shows glimpses of Kiara and Kartik's chemistry and their love story, with some emotional moments in between.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Apart from Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, other talented star cast of the film include Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Satyaprem Ki Katha will release in theatres on 29th June 2023.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani gifts herself a swanky new Mercedes Maybach; Actress spotted arriving in the luxurious car-WATCH