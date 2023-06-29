Satyaprem Ki Katha Twitter Review: Fans call Kiara Advani ‘soul’ of the film, Kartik Aaryan ‘likable’

It is a big day for Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan as their film Satyaprem Ki Katha hit the screens today. The film had been creating a lot of hype ever since the first look of the film was out. Be it the sparkling chemistry between the leading pair or the songs everything has struck the right chord amongst the viewers. So, if you are planning to watch the film over the weekend then scroll down and read these tweets. It might help you make up your mind.

Tweets about Satyaprem Ki Katha

After watching the film many fans have taken to their Twitter handle to talk about the film. One of the fan wrote, “#SatyaPremKiKathaReview. Three Things Are Goosebumps In The Movie 1.... Super Star @TheAaryanKartik Action 2....@advani_kiara look 3.... Cinematography & Love and emotion @raogajraj @rajpalofficial best direction @sameervidwans @NGEMovies @namahpictures 4.” Another fan wrote, “@advani_kiara is the soul of #SatyaPremKiKatha She delivers an outstanding performance, especially in the emotional scenes. @TheAaryanKartik is likable as Sattu & their chemistry is quite palpable.” Third fan wrote, “One of the best movie I've watched in recent years. From cast to storyline everything is so perfect. Best part of the movie was climax. Bollywood needs more movies of this type not TJMM types nibba nibbi movie.”

Check out all the tweets:

Satyaprem Ki Katha revolves around the unique love story of Satyaprem Aggarwal and Katha Kapadia, played by Kartik and Kiara, respectively. The Sameer Vidhwans directorial features many talented actors including Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and others in pivotal roles. The project is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. The film's trailer has already captured the audience's attention. Kiara will be seen performing garba for the first time twice in this film. As Satyaprem Ki Katha begins its theatrical journey, fans and enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the film's reception and box-office success.

