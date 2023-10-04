Saurabh Sachdeva on working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan: 'She respects an actor's space...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has received praise for her performance in the recently released mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. In it, she plays the role of a single mother while Saurabh Sachdeva plays the role of her violent ex-husband. In a recent interview, Sachdeva spoke about his experience of working with her on the Sujoy Ghosh directorial.

Saurabh Sachdeva talks about working with Kareena Kapoor Khan

In an interview with ETimes, Saurabh Sachdeva spoke about his experience of doing Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He called the shooting a "highly professional and enjoyable experience." The actor said: "She respects an actor's space and allows them to express themselves. When I had to discuss getting close or holding her in a scene, she readily agreed because it was what the characters required. We moved forward with it because it was essential for the scene's authenticity. The ease with which she embraced these aspects of the role highlights her professionalism and years of experience in front of the camera." Sachdeva also stated that Bebo is an easy person to work with.

Saurabh Sachdeva talks about playing Ajit Mhatre

In the same interview, the actor said that playing the role of ASI Ajit Mhatre was challenging as the character's values are different from his. "I delved into his childhood, crafting scenes that helped me grasp why he became the person he is today. It was through this process that I developed his core values ", the actor explained.

Jaane Jaan is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of the Suspect X. Apart from Kareena and Saurabh, the film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaane Jaan was released on Netflix on September 21 and met with mostly positive critical response. The praise was mostly directed towards the performance of the three lead actors. The film also marks Kareena's foray into the digital space after having worked for over two decades in the industry.

ALSO READ: 'Turned out to be...': Vijay Varma gives peek into intense prep for his role in Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan