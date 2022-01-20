Saurav Ganguly says ‘age is just a number for him’ on Amitabh Bachchan’s PIC; Big B’s reaction is hilarious

Even at 79, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is surely a swagger with his looks and his social media never disappoints his fans. From sharing his thoughts and opinions to candid photos and precious memories, Big B's social media presence is a mix of all of this. Even at this age, the legendary actor's energy to work every day and shoot for long hours is awe-inspiring. Recently, he shared a photo on his gram but it is his cute banter with former cricketer and President of BCCI Saurav Ganguly, you should not miss.

In the pic, Mr Bachchan was seen wearing a winter outfit and looked super stylish. While sharing the photo, he wrote, “… yup .. you’re damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean.” After seeing the photo, Ganguly couldn’t help but commented, “The boss is out ...age is just a number for him.” To which, Big B replied, “got to get going…idle for too long” along with some laughing emoticons. Isn’t Big B’s reply hilarious?

See Amitabh Bachchan’s post here:

Take a look at the comments:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the film Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles. He will also be next seen in the movie Runway 34 which is directed by Ajay Devgn.

