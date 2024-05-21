Savi: Anil Kapoor and Divya Khossla's film to feature last song by late singer KK, Mukesh Bhatt REVEALS

Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane starrer Savi garnered attention when the makers dropped the motion poster. Adding more excitement to it, the film's trailer was revealed today, May 21.

During the trailer launch event, producer Mukesh Bhatt revealed that the film will feature the last song sung by the late singer KK.

Savi to feature last song by late singer KK

Talking to the media at the multiplex where the trailer launch event of Savi was organized, producer Mukesh Bhatt revealed that the film will feature the last song by the late singer KK and also shared that the singer passed away a week later after recording the song.

Mukesh told the media, "This film features the last song crooned by a very dear friend KK He was a singer par excellence and I have always cherished my friendship with him. Together we worked on many songs and he gave so many chartbusters to the industry. You guys will get to experience the last song by him in Savi. He passed away one week after recording the song."

Meanwhile, singer KK passed away on June 1, 2022, in Kolkata due to cardiac arrest.

More about Savi

The trailer of Savi shows Divya portrays the titular role, She is a housewife and forced to take action after her husband, played by Harshvardhan, is imprisoned for a crime he did not commit.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor's character helps her break into the prison and rescue her life partner from a death threat.

Divya also talked about her role and shared, "My role in Savi is unlike anything I've done before. Essaying this character was both challenging and intriguing and because the character is very layered, you will see different shades and sides of Savi."

She further added that the depth of her character's resilience and the intensity of her journey truly captivated her. Calling the film a high-octane thriller, Divya said that she is confident that the film will keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

Notably, the film was initially titled Savi: A Bloody Housewife. The teaser of Savi shows Divya's character making a bold confession, stating her intention to break out of a high-security prison in London, describing it as a fortress. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. The film is slated to hit cinemas on May 31, 2024.

