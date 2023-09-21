'Saw him going through...': Sunny Deol's son Rajveer opens up on Karan's debut flop

The next generation of the Deol family is poised to continue their storied acting legacy. Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, entered the world of acting in 2019 with his debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Now, Rajveer Deol is gearing up to make his mark in the industry with his upcoming film Dono. In a recent interview, Rajveer expressed his contentment with not being launched by the family's production house, given his brother's experience with a family-launched debut film.

Rajveer Deol reveals Karan Deol going through his ‘all-time low’ after Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Rajveer Deol was recently in conversation with News 18 where he admitted being happy about not being launched by his family. He revealed that while he was prepping up there was no discussion about his family launching him. “After Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass was released, I saw him going through his (Karan) all-time low. So my biggest challenge is having a fear of not earning it on your own and making it on your own. So when Dono happened, I am glad that they asked me to audition as I don’t want to feel that I am not worth it,” he was quoted saying by the portal.

In addition to this, he also talked about the conversation he had before his debut film, Dono with Karan Deol. He quipped that the two are great friends and rather than having a conversation, they talk telepathically. He stated, “He told me that I was lucky to be launched outside the family because he saw the difficulty of being launched by the family. He did not have the freedom to choose the character he wanted to play or have a perspective as there are many seniors like my father who were a part of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas so when these people are involved, it puts a chain on an actor to have freedom to explore. He was really happy that I was doing Dono which was not our production."

Rajveer Deol on comparisons with his father, Sunny Deol

The youngest son of Sunny Deol, Rajveer confessed to being nervous about living up to the expectations that the audience has of him. Calling himself ‘a huge shadow’ of his father, he realizes that he has to make his own way through. The young Deol states since his father is hugely recognized for his action films, everyone expects him to do an action film, however, he is just curious to see the audience’s reaction to his debut film.

He further added that he doesn’t blame the audience for all the comparisons with his father as he states that the audience has seen his father succeeding as an action hero and he does it well. “I believe they want a new version of my father for the next generation. But for me to be the next action hero is asking for too much and it’s not natural for me also. This is a different time and we both have our own identities. The best thing to do is to ignore these comparisons and do what I want to do and what I think is good for me,” he said.

About Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol

Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol are the sons of Bollywood superstars Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol. While Karan Deol made his debut in the year 2019 with Dil Dil Ke Pass alongside debutant, Sahher Bambba. He tied the knot with his long-time beau, Drisha Acharya earlier this year on June 18.

Rajveer Deol, on the other hand, is poised to make his debut with Dono, which will feature Paloma Dhillon. The film is set against the backdrop of a destination wedding. The film also marks the directorial debut of veteran filmmakers, Sooraj Barjatya, and Avnish Barjatya.

The film is slated to release on October 5 this year.

