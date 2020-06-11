Sawaar Loon fame Monali Thakur makes 3 year old marriage to Maik Richter official: Will come as shock to many

Bollywood singer, Monali Thakur recently revealed in an interview that she has been married to boyfriend Maik Richter for the past 3 years and had not told anyone. The Sawaar Loon singer mentioned that they have been able to hide their marriage successfully.

Marriage surely is one of the biggest days in anyone’s life and most of the people like to invite all near and dear ones. However, for Bollywood singer Monali Thakur, her marriage to boyfriend Maik Richter has been a big secret from the past 3 years. Yes, the popular singer who has given us hit songs like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Sawaar Loon recently opened up about her marriage to her boyfriend in Switzerland Maik Richter. Not just this, Maik will also be a part of her new song Dil Ka Fitoor.

In an interview with Times of India, Monali made her marriage with Maik official and revealed that they have been successful in hiding it for the past 3 years. She shared that they got hitched back in 2017 but she never made it official, neither on Instagram as well. Monali said that many people did try to guess it from her Instagram posts as her ring would accidentally show up in her photos. However, officially, she did not announce it on social media. She said, “That said, Maik and I have successfully been able to hide our marriage for three years!”

Further, Monali went onto reveal details of how Maik proposed to her exactly under the same Christmas tree under which they had first met and shared that news of her marriage will come as a shock to many in the industry as she did not invite anyone. Talking about the reason behind not making it official for 3 years, Monali said that they had been looking for an appropriate occasion to get married publicly and that the original ceremony wasn’t a completely conventional one.

She said, “The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many as none of my industry friends were aware or invited. We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement and three years just passed by,” says Monali, adding, “ Mujhe pata hai bahot gali padne wali hai logon se, but I think when we have our wedding ceremony and invite people for the celebrations, they won't be upset anymore.” Monali went onto reveal that she met Maik first on her trip to Switzerland and instantly hit it off. She even shared that she clicked with his family too. She said, “He loves the fact that I am an independent person.”

The singer has been living with Maik in Switzerland ever since and recently, teased her fans with a video of her new song. The poster of her song Dil Ka Fitoor also features her and Maik.

