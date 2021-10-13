‘Say it hot’: This is what Shilpa Shetty is preaching through her late night read today; See post

Shilpa Shetty is one such actress who is quite active on her social media handle. The actress keeps posting about her day to day life and keeps her fans and followers hooked to her page. From posting her stunning pictures to sharing some wise thoughts, the actress never fails to surprise her fans and followers. Today yet again the actress took to her social media handle to post a picture of a quote that speaks about ‘saying it hot’.

As always, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of a page that had a nice thought written on it. The quote was about ‘saying it hot’. It said, “Be still when you have nothing to say; when genuine passion moves you, say what you’ve got to say, and say it hot. When people speak with true passion, we know it, we can feel it. We’re drawn to them-a fact that good politicians understand. And when people sit quietly rather than making meaning-less chitchat, their passion becomes even more apparent when they finally do express it. When I have something to say, I will say it with strength and passion.”

Take a look:

Prior to this, as her reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 came to an end, the actor divulged into deciphering ‘the right track’. The previous quote shared by her detailed how being poised and ready isn’t always enough, one must also learn to act on their goals.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently gave a sizzling performance on the finale of her dance reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. The winner trophy was lifted by contestant Florina Gogoi on Saturday night. Shilpa also recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the film Hungama 2.

