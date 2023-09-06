'Say no to spoilers': Jawan makers shun piracy as the Shah Rukh Khan starrer inches towards its release

The clock is ticking and the excitement of Shah Rukh Khan fans is immeasurable. It’s just a matter of time that the most anticipated movie of the year, Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar in his Hindi film debut, is going to hit theatres. The movie will be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language on September 7. Amid all this, the makers of the film urged viewers not to indulge in piracy and to watch the movie only in theatres.

Jawan makers request ‘no piracy’

Jawan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment, led by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, recently took to Instagram and shared a post urging cinephiles to refrain from piracy and spoilers. They further asked viewers to report the piracy link to them, in case they find any.

In the post, they wrote, “Say No to Piracy, Say No to Spoilers. Watching JAWAN in cinemas. If you find any links, please report to copyright@redchillies.com. Book your tickets now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Take a look:

Jawan to release on 10,000 plus screens worldwide

Pinkvilla has been giving live booking updates about Jawan. As reported, the action-thriller movie will be released in around 5500 screens in India, and 4500 screens internationally. In all, the movie will be screened on around 10,000 screens which makes it the biggest for a Hindi Film. As of this evening, the Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara movie sold 4.60 lakh tickets, inching towards the speculated 5 lakh number.

More about Jawan

With an impressive and extensive set of stars like Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjay Dutt, Vijay Thalapathy, and Riddhi Dogra, among others, the movie is expected to break many box office records. Ahead of the movie's release, the makers have organized a special screening of Jawan in Mumbai. Several celebs like the star of the show, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others were spotted arriving at the venue.

ALSO READ: 'The ease and humility that Shah Rukh Khan...': Ridhi Dogra gushes over her Jawan co-star; shares experience