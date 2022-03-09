Sayani Gupta on celebrating Women’s Day: Don’t buy cards or post on social media but give respect every day

With a focus to bring global attention to the state of women regarding gender equality, bias, stereotypes, and discrimination, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 08 every year. It is observed to celebrate womanhood. As the world celebrated Woman’s Day on March 08, actress Sayani Gupta revealed that she prefers to celebrate women every day in her life. While speaking to ETimes, the Four More Shots Please actress opened on her views regarding the day and called it a bit of “tokenism.”

While talking to the news portal, Sayani said, “I mean it’s not just about buying cards for someone or putting posts up on social media. It should mean that you respect women every day and try to make their life a little simpler than you do on most days.” She further emphasised treating women with dignity and respect. She added, “Having said that, is that all that we need? Only one day to celebrate women? No, we need every day to be an equal partnership day of men and women, and people of all genders actually.”

On the work front, Sayani Gupta had appeared in the web show Four More Shots Please and several movies including Pagglait, Margarita With A Straw, Article 15, and others. She will be next seen in the film Homecoming. The youth drama is based out of Kolkata and also stars Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur, Hussain Dalal, and Soham Majumdar. It has been written, directed, and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar, who made his directorial debut with the musical drama. The music is by Mou Sultana, Satyaki Banerjee, and Dev Arijit with original score by Neil Mukherjee.

