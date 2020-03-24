Sayani Gupta to play the role of an acid attack victim in 'The Good Karma Hospital'

Actress Sayani Gupta will be seen essaying the role of a nurse in a British medical drama titled "The Good Karma Hospital".

In the ITV series, Sayani will play a nurse named Jyoti, who falls prey to an acid attack. The series, that was shot in 2018, has a few tracks one of which, follows Sayani's character post the attack and goes through 17 restorative stages of surgery and medical procedure. It will also put spotlight on her grueling personal journey and transition after the acid attack.

"I got cast for this after a couple of auditions by Sehar Latif and this was one of the most gratifying and heartbreaking characters I played so far.. The British cast and crew along with the Sri-Lankan crew were absolutely incredible," Sayani said.

She continued to narrate her experience on the sets: "And to be doing most of my scenes with the terrific Amanda Redman and Nimmi Harasgama, was unbelievably educational actually. I learnt so much on that set. We had two directors Philip John and John Mckay who were both so uniquely brilliant. I underwent 17 stages of acid attack and surgical prosthetics and Davy Jones, a BAFTA winner prosthetics genius and Abby did some groundbreaking work on me. Graham Frame who is one of the most senior and respected cinematographers from Britain shot the show. I learnt a great deal from him as well and we had a beautiful equation. Tiger Aspect are the producers and Trevor and Rosemary took such good care of us. This entire team of British and Sri-Lankan crew was just so magnanimous and wonderful. We had such a beautiful time shooting in stunning Sri Lanka. I really got lucky with this one and will always be grateful for this magical experience."

The series is set in a hospital in Kerala and is set to bring many more exciting and gripping plot-lines for its third instalment of the show. The shooting was done in Galle, in Sri-Lanka over three months. It also stars Amanda Redman, James Floyd, Neil Morrisey, Amrita Acharya, Nimmi Harasgama and Indian actors Darshan Jariwala.

