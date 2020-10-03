Sayani Gupta slams Shah Rukh Khan over his Gandhi Jayanti post; Asks him to speak up for the downtrodden ones

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a tweet for his fans on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. However, his former co-star Sayani Gupta has taken a jibe at him over the same.

October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and people took to social media to remember and cherish the values taught by the Father of our nation. Numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry have also paid tribute to Bapu by recalling his valuable teachings on social media. Among them is , who has shared a tweet on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The superstar talks about remembering the value of truth that is one of Gandhiji’s ideals.

Here is what he has shared on Twitter, “If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary.” No sooner had Shah Rukh Khan shared this tweet, actress Sayani Gupta took a jibe at him over the same.

Yes, you heard it right. Sayani, who had earlier worked with the actor in the movie Fan, has responded to his tweet by urging him to say something. The actress mentions how Mahatma Gandhi to speak up for the truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, and for all the Dalit brothers and sisters. She further quotes, “Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths.” As soon as the Four More Shots Please actress shared this on Twitter, netizens began flooding her comments section with mixed reactions on the same.

Check out Sayani Gupta’ response to Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet below:

Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. iamsrk https://t.co/IChzz2k5n0 — Sayani Gupta (sayanigupta) October 2, 2020

Also Read: Gandhi Jayanti: Shah Rukh Khan remembers value of truth on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary with sweet post

Credits :Sayani Gupta Twitter

Share your comment ×