  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sayani Gupta slams Shah Rukh Khan over his Gandhi Jayanti post; Asks him to speak up for the downtrodden ones

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a tweet for his fans on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. However, his former co-star Sayani Gupta has taken a jibe at him over the same.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: October 3, 2020 02:29 am
Sayani Gupta slams Shah Rukh Khan over his Gandhi Jayanti postSayani Gupta slams Shah Rukh Khan over his Gandhi Jayanti post; Asks him to speak up for the downtrodden ones
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and people took to social media to remember and cherish the values taught by the Father of our nation. Numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry have also paid tribute to Bapu by recalling his valuable teachings on social media. Among them is Shah Rukh Khan, who has shared a tweet on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The superstar talks about remembering the value of truth that is one of Gandhiji’s ideals. 

Here is what he has shared on Twitter, “If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad!  Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary.” No sooner had Shah Rukh Khan shared this tweet, actress Sayani Gupta took a jibe at him over the same. 

Yes, you heard it right. Sayani, who had earlier worked with the actor in the movie Fan, has responded to his tweet by urging him to say something. The actress mentions how Mahatma Gandhi to speak up for the truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, and for all the Dalit brothers and sisters. She further quotes, “Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths.” As soon as the Four More Shots Please actress shared this on Twitter, netizens began flooding her comments section with mixed reactions on the same. 

Check out Sayani Gupta’ response to Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet below:

Also Read: Gandhi Jayanti: Shah Rukh Khan remembers value of truth on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary with sweet post

Credits :Sayani Gupta Twitter

You may like these
Shah Rukh Khan fulfills Sayani Gupta's wish of getting clicked with him at Article 15 screening; View Post
Gandhi Jayanti: Shah Rukh Khan remembers value of truth on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary with sweet post
Is trolling Suhana Khan for her father Shah Rukh Khan’s fairness cream advertisement an ethical thing? COMMENT
Gauri Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's love for 'ghar ka khana' and Suhana, Aryan, AbRam's lockdown experience
Suhana Khan's gorgeous 'goodnight' selfie sees Shah Rukh Khan's daughter's eye makeup game on point
SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away: Shah Rukh Khan sends condolences to his family: Will miss his soothing voice

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement