SC stays NCDRC’s order to compensate the viewer who sued them after watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan

starrer Fan, which was released in 2016, had been in the news for more than one reason. While the movie had failed to create a buzz at the box office, this SRK starrer had made the headlines after one of the viewers have sued Yash Raj Films for omitting the song Jabra Fan from the movie. And while the matter was under prejudice, it is now reported that the Supreme Court has stayed NCDRC’s order which directed YRF to pay a compensation of Rs 10000 to the complainant.

It so happened that the complainant Afreen Fatima Zaidi had claimed that she and her family had decided to watch Fan after watching the promos of the Bollywood movie. While the promo they had watching included the song Jabra Fan, she and her family felt cheated and deceived after the song was missing from the movie. As a result, the complainant approached the concerned District Forum by way of a consumer complaint seeking compensation. While her complaint was dismissed by the District forum, she had approached the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Maharashtra.

While the Maharashtra State Consumer Commission had directed YRF to compensate the viewer with Rs 10,000 along with the litigation cost of Rs 5,000, later the apex consumer forum, NCDRC also directed YRF to compensate the complainant. However, according to PTI, the Supreme Court has now stayed the order of NCDRC directing YRF to pay the complainant with Rs 10,000 along with the litigation costs as a compensation.

Meanwhile, YRF had stated that Jabra Fan was shown on TV Channels for promotional purposes and the same was disclosed to the audience during the press interviews.

