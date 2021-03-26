SC dismisses Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka's plea against Bombay HC verdict in Rhea Chakraborty case

Priyanka Singh had requested to quash Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against her for allegedly faking a prescription to help Sushant access banned medication.

In a big relief for Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Priyanka Singh's plea, sister of late Sushant Singh Rajput, against the Bombay High Court verdict. Priyanka Singh had requested to quash Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against her for allegedly forging a medical prescription for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It is to be noted here that Rhea Chakraborty has been in headlines in relation to the drugs nexus case which was filed last year. Her brother Showik Chakraborty, along with the actress, was arrested in the case after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

As reported by bar and bench, Judges has said that no illegal medicines were prescribed by the doctor to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court also said that it was not inclined to hear the matter. In her complaint on the basis of which the FIR was filed, actress Rhea Chakraborty had alleged that the sisters conspired with Dr Tarun Kumar to obtain a false prescription for administering banned medicines to the late actor. Rhea’s affidavit mentions the act as preposterous while stating that the actress has reportedly made a prima facie against the accused. The actress had also said in the same that the allegations made against Sushant’s sisters are serious. She had further added that the investigating agency should be granted time as the investigation in the case of SSR’s sisters is still at a nascent stage. It was on September 7, 2020, Rhea has filed a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB on September 8 on charges of procuring drugs. Among others who were arrested by the agency were her brother Showik, Sushant’s former house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant. While Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail on October 7 by the Bombay High Court, her brother was denied the same.

