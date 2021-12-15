SC grants four weeks' protection from arrest to Raj Kundra in ongoing pornography case

Businessman Raj Kundra made to the headlines after he was arrested in an alleged pornography case. He is on bail currently but has filed a plea in the court seeking protection from the arrest. And the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday granted the businessman four weeks' protection from arrest in connection with one of many cases involving allegations of shooting and streaming pornographic content. The SC also issued notice to the Maharashtra Government.

As mentioned by NDTV, Kundra, husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, had moved the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court, on November 25, refused his plea for anticipatory bail. In the petition, he had mentioned that he is not involved in the making or broadcasting of such videos and had been wrongly implicated in the case. The High Court, in the same case, also rejected anticipatory bail applications from five others accused in the original porn films case from last year. These included actors Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra.

Raj Kundra was arrested in July for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'. He got bail in September. After coming out on the bail, Raj has restricted his public appearances. He has even deleted his social media accounts. He was recently spotted at the airport with his wife Shilpa Shetty. He tried to cover his face and entered the airport.

