  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SC on transferring Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI: Fair, competent investigation is need of the hour

As the Supreme Court has announced the verdict of transferring Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI, it has emphasised that fair investigation is required in the case.
36438 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 01:13 pm
SC on transferring Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI: Fair, competent investigation is need of the hourSC on transferring Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI: Fair, competent investigation is need of the hour

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death and the mystery surrounding it has got the nation brimming with opinion since the fateful day of June 14 this year. To recall, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment under mysterious circumstances. While Mumbai police have been investigating the matter, Sushant’s family and fans have been demanding a CBI probe in the case for an unbiased investigation. And each one of them has taken a sigh of relief today as the apex court has transferred the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI. 

Supreme Court in its order stated that while the entire nation has been keen to know about what exactly transpired with the Kai Po Che star on the fateful day, a fair investigation is required in the case. “Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor & died well before his full potential could be realised. Many are keenly awaiting the outcome of the probe so speculations can be put to rest. Therefore, a fair, competent, impartial investigation is need of the hour,” SC stated.

Furthermore, it also stated that the CBI investigation will be the desired justice for petitioner Rhea Chakraborty as she had also called for a CBI enquire in the case. “The dissemination of the real facts through unbiased investigation would certainly result in justice for the innocents, who might be the target of vilification campaign,” SC said in the order.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has welcomed SC’s judgement of transferring the case to CBI and even called it the first step towards justice. “Thank you God!  You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI,” Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had tweeted after the judgement.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh elated as SC transfers case to CBI: It’s first step towards truth

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Anonymous 59 minutes ago

I really want all his culprits to be punished justice for SSR

Anonymous 1 hour ago

oh dats poogie

Anonymous 2 hours ago

oh thats poo

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement