SC on transferring Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI: Fair, competent investigation is need of the hour

As the Supreme Court has announced the verdict of transferring Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI, it has emphasised that fair investigation is required in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death and the mystery surrounding it has got the nation brimming with opinion since the fateful day of June 14 this year. To recall, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment under mysterious circumstances. While Mumbai police have been investigating the matter, Sushant’s family and fans have been demanding a CBI probe in the case for an unbiased investigation. And each one of them has taken a sigh of relief today as the apex court has transferred the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI.

Supreme Court in its order stated that while the entire nation has been keen to know about what exactly transpired with the Kai Po Che star on the fateful day, a fair investigation is required in the case. “Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor & died well before his full potential could be realised. Many are keenly awaiting the outcome of the probe so speculations can be put to rest. Therefore, a fair, competent, impartial investigation is need of the hour,” SC stated.

Furthermore, it also stated that the CBI investigation will be the desired justice for petitioner Rhea Chakraborty as she had also called for a CBI enquire in the case. “The dissemination of the real facts through unbiased investigation would certainly result in justice for the innocents, who might be the target of vilification campaign,” SC said in the order.

#SushantSinghRajput was a talented actor & died well before his full potential could be realised. Many are keenly awaiting outcome of probe so speculations can be put to rest. Therefore a fair, competent, impartial investigation is need of the hour: Supreme Court in its order pic.twitter.com/O34Rex80xS — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has welcomed SC’s judgement of transferring the case to CBI and even called it the first step towards justice. “Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI,” Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had tweeted after the judgement.

