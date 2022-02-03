On a scale of 1 to 10, check how much Suhana Khan loved BFF Ananya Panday's Gehraiyaan

The ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer has got all the moviegoers excited and they can’t wait for the film to release. The Shakun Batra’s directorial starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, and Dhairya Karwa is set to release in a few days on the OTT platform. While fans are eagerly waiting for the most anticipated movies of 2022, Ananya reportedly managed to screen Gehraiyaan to her best friend Suhana Khan.

A report in India Today stated that a special screening of ‘Gehraiyaan’ was held at Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow- Mannat. A source known to the news portal revealed Suhana’s reaction to the movie. "She was very excited about seeing her BFF in the film. She was willing to see it ever since the trailer and teaser of Gehraiyaan were released online. A special screening was held at Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat, for the film. Suhana watched the movie and loved it. The star kid called Ananya and praised Gehraiyaan. Besides Suhana, Gauri Khan also liked the movie,” said the source.

Previously, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ananya revealed the challenges she faced portraying her character in Gehraiyaan. She said, “This is the most emotionally fleshed-out character that has come my way. Honestly, it is all because of Shakun, and I'm not just being nice and complimenting you, but he has really helped me because I was very nervous. The fact that they even wanted me to be a part of this film, I was firstly very excited. But, then after that, even Siddhant was like 'how are we actually going to do it?' A lot of conversations with Shakun helped.”

Gehraiyaan is set to be released on February 11, on Amazon Prime Video.

