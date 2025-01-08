Scam 1992 actor Paresh Ganatra recalls losing Rs 75,000 during Harshad Mehta fraud; 'my salary was Rs 5000 per month'

Hansal Mehta’s popular TV series, Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, was based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by many stockbrokers including Harshad Mehta. In the fraud, many people lost their hard-earned money and Paresh Ganatra was also one of them. When the actor came to know about the show, he insisted on being part of it stating that at the time he lost his money, his salary was Rs 5000 per month. Read on!

Actor Paresh Ganatra is known for playing supporting characters in films like Welcome, No Problem, Rowdy Rathore, Dabangg 3, and more. While talking to Digital Commentary, he stated that back in the day when he was doing jobs, his salary was Rs 5000 per month. Despite that, he had managed to save Rs 75,000 which was a big amount for him at that time.

But he lost it all during the Harshad Mehta scam. Hence, when Paresh found out that the biographical financial thriller TV series, Scam 1992 was being made, he insisted on playing a role despite filmmaker Hansal Mehta telling him that it was a small one. Talking about his character, Ganatra stated that it was based on RK Damani, who is the owner of D Mart. “My personal story made me decide that I would definitely play it,” the actor divulged.

During the same interview, Paresh Ganatra revealed that Nana Patekar improvised his iconic dialogue 'Mujhe Kyun Toda' in Welcome. He further recalled suggesting a dialogue to Anees Bazmee which was eventually approved by the director. He divulged thinking of the dialogue ‘Main sirf dekhne mein khatarnak hoon, lekin aadmi bohot accha hoon’ while traveling to Lonavala near Tiger Point to shoot for the comedy-movie, Welcome.

