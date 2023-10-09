Scam 1992 turns 3: Hansal Mehta reveals Pratik Gandhi starrer 'changed lives'; pens heartfelt note

Hansal Mehta's web series, Scam 1992, is considered one of the best OTT shows ever made. It was released on SonyLIV on October 9, 2020, and is based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam involving Harshad Mehta. Today, the show marks its third anniversary since its digital release. To mark this occasion, Hansal Mehta wrote a sincere message reflecting on the challenges and efforts that went into creating Scam 1992. He also noted that not many platforms initially believed in his project. The director also gave credit to the main actor Pratik Gandhi and the entire team of the show for altering the direction of his career and providing support during a tough time in his life.

Hansal Mehta reveals not many OTT platforms showed faith in Scam 1992

Hansal Mehta's involvement with Scam 1992 started when he was going through a difficult period in his filmmaking career in 2017. Describing how the series revitalized his career, the director wrote, And then our lives changed… 3 years of #Scam1992. The year was 2017. I was not so sure about what I was doing with my life as a filmmaker. Ideas were running out, I was plagued by self-doubt and my mental as well as physical health was low. @sameern had just begun the @applausesocial journey. He offered me this story. I jumped at it and latched on as if I’d found the oxygen I needed to live. A lot happened in the interim as @sumitpurohit @commonstilt @ofnosurnamefame and @karanvyas11 wrote this show – all this while a certain @pratikgandhiofficial waited patiently in the wings for this show to begin. Comrades in arms @pratham94 @jaihmehta and @inchak1601 waited patiently with @segaldeepak @jhavarpriya as we prepared and prepared for something we knew was going to be good but maybe with an uncertain future. We shot through 2019 and early 2020, and post-produced the show through the pandemic and successive lockdowns.”

Describing the lack of support from other streaming platforms for his show, Hansal Mehta stated, “Not many platforms showed faith in the show – after all this show had it all. New actors, a struggling director, and a story about a financial scam – ingredients that went totally against the formula. It took a newish platform and @001danishkhan along with @saugatam of @sonylivindia to join the ‘risk hai to ishq hain’ bandwagon. We were dejected that our efforts would premiere on this fledgling platform but we had no choice.”

Hansal Mehta opens up on how Scam 1992 changed his life

Explaining how Scam 1992 transformed his life, Hansal Mehta stated, “The rest as they say is history. This show changed our lives. The performances, the dialogues, the treatment, the cinematography, period details, the energy, the writing and the characters won so many awards, won so many fans and continue to be celebrated. Thank you to all those lovely souls from our team of underdogs that made this possible – you all know who you are. Thank you Sameer. Thank you SonyLiv. Thank you to the audiences for their continued love. Eternally grateful. Long post but words still feel inadequate to express our joy and love.”

Advertisement

Scam 1992 is adapted from the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away written by journalists Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu. Pratik Gandhi plays the mysterious Harshad Mehta, while Shreya Dhanwanthary has a prominent role as Sucheta Dalal.