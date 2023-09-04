Scam 2003: Gagan Dev Riar says Abdul Karim Telgi was 'much more emotionally charged' than people know

Hansal Mehta came up with the biographical drama web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story in 2020. It starred Pratik Gandhi as the titular stockbroker. The show turned out to be a massive success. Now the makers have come up with its spiritual sequel titled Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. It is based on fraudster Abdul Karim Telgi and stars Gagan Dev Riar in the lead role.

Gagan Riar talks about his role in Scam 2003

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gagan Dev Riar talked in detail about portraying Abdul Karim Telgi. He said that he tried to think of Telgi as a human being and not as a "criminal or scamster." Riar said, " He was much more emotionally charged than how people perceive him because our story also talks about the other side and is not exactly about the scam. It also talks about where he came from, his family, his emotional side, his master, the criminal side which we know, and also the people who were involved."

Gagan Dev Riar on his comparison with Pratik Gandhi

In the same interview, Gagan was asked about his comparison with Pratik Gandhi whom he called a "phenomenal actor." I'm not playing Harshad Mehta, I'm playing Abdul Karim Telgi. So I just hope that people like whatever I worked upon and they give me, if not more, at least an equal amount of love", he explained. So far, the makers of Scam 2003 have only released some episodes from the series that have been well-received. Hansal Mehta serves as the showrunner and Tushar Hiranandani has directed the series. It stars Gagan Dev Riar, Shobha Khote, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa.

Abdul Karim Telgi was a fraudster who was involved in faking stamp papers. He even hired over 300 people to sell his stamp papers to various entities. However, his racket was busted and on January 17, 2006, Telgi and his associates were sentenced to 30 years of life imprisonment. In 2007, he was given another 17 years for a different case. After suffering from various health problems later on, on October 23, 2017, he died at the age of 56.

ALSO READ: Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story screening: Pratik Gandhi-Bhamini Oza, Gagan Dev Riar and others attend; PICS