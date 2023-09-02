Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story screening: Pratik Gandhi-Bhamini Oza, Gagan Dev Riar and others attend; PICS

After the massive success of Scam 1992, the thriller series which was headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Sony LIV is back with a second installment. The much-awaited web series, which has been titled Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story, had its release on September 1, 2003. The series, which is created by renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta, is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Gagan Dev Riar essays the titular character Abdul Karim Telgi, in the Sony LIV show. A grand screening event of Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story was held in Mumbai on its release day and was attended by many notable celebs from the film and OTT entertainment space.

Pratik Gandhi attends with his wife Bhamini Oza

The supremely talented actor, who emerged as a household name with Scam 1992, attended the screening of the much-awaited second installment with his wife, actress Bhamini Oza. The much-in-love couple walked hand-in-hand and posed together for the pictures. Gandhi opted for a navy blue shirt which he layered with a blue denim jacket, for the night. He completed his look with a pair of black trousers and black shoes. Oza, on the other hand, opted for a black co-ord set which she paired with a golden silk jacket, a white sling bag, and matching sandals. The actress completed her look with dewy make-up and a free hairdo.

Have a look at the couple's picture...

Gagan Dev Riar and others arrive

The leading man of Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story, Gagan Dev Riar arrived in style at the grand screening event and posed for pictures with a million-dollar smile. He also enacted the signature pose of his character Abdul Karim Telgi in front of the show's poster. Other major faces of the Sony LIV show and many popular celebs from the entertainment business, were also spotted at the event.

Check out the pictures below: