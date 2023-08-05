Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Teaser: Hansal Mehta shows Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam; Release date REVEALED

Hansal Mehta, the filmmaker behind the cult web series, Scam 1992 has returned with a bang. Scam 2003 is the follow-up of the 2020 web series that took OTT space by storm. The teaser of the series, titled Scam 2003: The Telgi Story was released recently. The series, directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani is based on Abdul Karim Telgi, the man behind Rs. 30,000 Crore stamp paper scam.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story teaser out

On Friday, makers dropped the teaser of the series. The 1 minute 26 seconds teaser starts with a glimpse of Harshad Mehta's 1992 scam, then shows the Rs 30,000 crore scam of 2003. After briefing viewers about the scam, the teaser goes on to introduce the mastermind behind the fraud, Abdul Karim Telgi. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his official social media handle and uploaded the teaser with the caption, "Life mein aage badhna hain toh daring to karna padega na darling! Here it is. #Scam2003. Introduced with attitude and love by @bajpayee.manoj One more @karanvyas11 gem. Directed by @tusharhiranandani. From yours truly with @applausesocial and @spnstudionext. Thank you @sameern for always giving these opportunities. Watch out for the brilliant @gagandevriar as Abdul Karim Telgi. Trailer out soon. Releasing on Sept 2, 2023."

Take a look at the Scam 2003 teaser here:

Sony LIV, the official platform where the series will premiere on 2nd September also uploaded the teaser and write, "Khel bada tha, aur khiladi...! The story of one of India’s biggest scams by Abdul Karim Telgi, which shocked the nation with its unimaginable scale. Streaming on 2nd September, only on Sony LIV (sic)." For the unversed, Abdul Karim Telgi was the kingpin who carried out one of the biggest scams in the Indian economy, the Rs 30,000 crore fraud. He passed away in 2017. Hansal Mehta's character in Scam 2003 is inspired by this man.

Reaction of netizens

It goes without saying that viewers cannot wait for the series to release. As soon as the teaser dropped, they bombarded the comment section with their messages. One user wrote, "I'm eagerly waiting." Another wrote, "This will surely live up to its predecessor." Others also dropped congratulatory messages for the filmmaker.

