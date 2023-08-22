Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Trailer OUT: Gagan Dev Riar impresses as Abdul Karim Telgi in Hansal Mehta’s show

Hansal Mehta shocked everyone in 2020 when he came up with the web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. It starred Pratik Gandhi as the stock broker and convicted fraudster Harshad Mehta. It met with an overwhelmingly positive response. Now, the director has come up with another series on similar lines. This time it's called Scam 2003: The Telgi Story and it will chronicle the life of Abdul Karim Telgi.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story trailer is out now

Today, the makers released the much-awaited trailer of the web series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. It is based on the convicted stamp counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi. The one-minute and 40-second long trailer consists of some of the most interesting scenes and dialogues from the show. It helps in generating curiosity about the show without giving away the main plot. Gagan Dev Riar plays the titular role in the show. He also has an uncanny resemblance to the actual Telgi.

Hansal Mehta has helmed the show while Tushar Hiranandani has directed it. The show also stars Shobha Khote, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa.

Check out the Scam 2003: The Telgi Story trailer:

About Abdul Karim Telgi

Abdul Karim Telgi was born in Khanapur, Karnataka. After completing his education, he went to Saudi Arabia for a job. He returned to India after seven years and started his counterfeiting business. He initially forged passports but eventually moved to stamp papers. He hired around 300 people as agents to sell his fake stamp papers to various organizations. Over the years, the size of his operation grew bigger. At one time, the entire stamp paper racket was worth billions.

However, things came crashing down after the police caught his operations. On January 17, 2006, Telgi and his associates were sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment. A year later, he was awarded another 17 years for a different case. Later, Telgi's health started to deteriorate as he began suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and meningitis. On October 23, 2017, he passed away at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital. He was 56 years old at the time of his death.

