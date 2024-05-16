Hansal Mehta gives sneak peek into new series Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga; WATCH

Ace director and filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to enthrall audiences with his new scam series titled Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga. The director has previously gained much prominence for his series Scam 1992 and Scam 2003, and this latest addition to his scam series list looks promising. The details and cast of the project are being kept under wraps, but it will surely be a benchmark for the director himself.

Hansal Mehta announces new series Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga

Taking to Twitter, Hansal Mehta announced the new scam series with a teaser video and wrote, "Sc3m is back! Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, coming soon on @SonyLIV #Scam2010OnSonyLIV @applausesocial @SonyLIVIntl."

Check out the teaser here:

About Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga

Scam 2010 is the dust-to-diamonds story of maverick businessman Subrata Roy. In the early 2000s, the glamourous Roy was caught in a whirlwind of accusations ranging from chit-fund manipulations to fake investors, ultimately leading to his arrest in 2014. With approx. 25,000 crore rupees still lying unclaimed with government authorities, the repercussions of the Scam continue to reverberate even today.

Hansal Mehta expressed his excitement for the new series and said, "Scam is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I’m thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger than life story alive.”

About Hansal Mehta's Scam series

Building upon the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, the newest installment will delve into the depths of one of India’s most storied financial scandals - Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga. Based on the book – Sahara: The Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay, the series will be Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Studio Next, and helmed by Hansal Mehta.

From the gripping portrayal of Harshad Mehta’s meteoric rise and fall in the stock market to the vivid depiction of Abdul Karim Telgi’s counterfeit empire, the Scam franchise sheds light on the infamous tales of financial fraud in India.

Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga will be exclusively available on Sony LIV.

