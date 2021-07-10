Scarlett Johansson on daughter Rose: In a few years she's not going to want to have anything to do with me

On Kelly Clarkson Show, Scarlett Johansson opened up about sharing a wonderful relationship with her 6-year-old daughter Rose. Scroll further to read what she said.

Scarlett Johansson recently made a virtual appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke candidly about constantly being by the side of her 6-year-old daughter Rose. Black Widow star mentioned that she finds it hard to find the time to go to the washroom considering that “She shadows me, like, all the time which is wonderful," said Scarlett. She further said, “But there's definitely times where she's on the other side of the bathroom door and I'm like, 'Rose you gotta give me a minute! Everybody needs their time.' "

Scarlett Johansson is coming out in the theaters with her recent outing called ‘Black Widow’. She has been playing this character in the MCU since Iron Man 2 and Black Widow traces her journey backward, giving an idea of what her life was like prior to Avengers. Further speaking about her daughter, Scarlett said, “I’m sure in a few years she’s not going to want anything to do with me and so I should soak it all up.” In April, Scarlett had spoken to People about developing healthy eating habits in her 6-year-old daughter and found it very easy. “It's funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy," said Scarlett.

On the Kelly Clarkson Show, Scarlett further opened up rarely watching SNL without panic. She said, “Now that I have this unique position of being married to somebody who is a head writer on the show and is in it, that's his regular day job, I now rarely watch the show without having a sense of not overwhelming panic, just like a slight underwhelming panic because I just feel like at any moment something's going to fall apart.”

