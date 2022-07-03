Scene 16 B, Shot 14: Kartik Aaryan gives glipmse as he shoots for Shehzada; PIC

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting prowess in films such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. Kartik enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he updates his fans about his personal and professional lives. The actor is now working for his next film Shehzada and on Sunday, he gives a glimpse as he shoots for the movie

Kartik took to the stories section of Instagram and shared a photo of the clapboard wherein some details about the shoot were mentioned. It read, "Scene no. 16B, Shot 13, Take no. 4". To note, Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The movie marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kriti after Luka Chuppi.

Check Kartik's post here:

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik Aryan will be next seen in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan raises the temperature as he enjoys his pool time; Ayushmann Khurrana & Farah Khan REACT