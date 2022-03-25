Scene 52, Take 1: Vicky Kaushal shoots for rom-com with Triptii Dimri, co-star Ammy Virk drops PIC

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town. The actor has proved his acting prowess in movies such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, and others. The actor is currently shooting for Anand Tiwari’s next romantic-comedy film. The movie stars Triptii Dimri in a key role as well. The film also features Ammy Virk in a pivotal role. 

Just a few hours ago, Ammy Virk shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo as he shoots for the movie. The photo featured a clapboard that gave information about the shooting. “Scene 52, Shot 8, Take 1,” was written on the clapboard. Vickey had reshared the photo in the stories section of Instagram. A few days ago, Vicky had a photo with director Anand Tiwari and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed some major details about the film. “Vicky and Triptii will be shooting at a Mumbai studio for a month, after which they will head to Delhi and a few other locations in North India. However, the makers will do one final recce there before they roll with their second schedule. The film also features Ammy Virk in a pivotal role. It’s an extremely entertaining and unique script, but also has an important message for the audience. The team did a few readings before they started shooting for the film,” informed a source close to the development. This is the first time that Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri have collaborated on a film. 

