Are Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart dating? Find out

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian called their infamous relationship splits back in 2015 and have been involved in their own lives. After Kourtney got married, Scott restricted hanging out with the Kardashians and had to regroup his relationships. Until recently, when the news surfaced about Kimberly Stewart dating Scott Disick. Find out what's the latest buzz.

Who is Scott Disick?

Scott Michael Disick is an entrepreneur, American media personality, reality TV star, and social media influencer. He is renowned for starring in Keeping Up with the Kardashians (and its spinoffs) as one of the prime characters.

Who is Kimberly Stewart?

Alana Kimberly Stewart is an American model, active socialite, actress, producer, and popular television personality. She is the daughter of the famous singer Rod Stewart and model actress Alana Stewart. Just like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kimberly’s family has also been featured on Stewarts & Hamiltons, their very own reality show, featuring herself, her mother, and her step-siblings.

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart's history

Scott and Kimberly started hanging out as friends in 2007. However, their relationship did not transition to anything more until 2015, after his final breakup with the Kardashian sister. Kimberly and Scott were often photographed together, and as per reports, they even hooked up years ago. Despite the rumors surrounding their affair, they always denied all the gossip about their romance at the time.

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart 2022

As per the reports, things are starting to heat up between them as they were seen dining together twice last week and were spotted holding hands at Giorgio Baldi, a luxury restaurant.

While Stewart has been previously engaged to Laguna Beach star Talan Torreiro, producer Jesse Shapira, and songwriter Cisco Adler, Scott has undeniably been linked to several women like Chloe Bartoli, Bella Thorne, and Sofia Richie. And the interesting point to note here is that he has always dated women younger than him. So, fans were a tad bit shocked and surprised when they learned that a possible romance is blooming between Kimberly and Disick because the former is three years older than him.

Now, the fans as well as the paps are left wondering if Scott starting something serious with Kimberly. Is she his next long-term girlfriend or just a fun fling?

Did you know?

Scott Disick and the Kardashian family are filming together for their Hulu series.