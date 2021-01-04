Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon ties the knot with Himanshu Sharma in close knit ceremony; EXCLUSIVE Photos

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma, who had been dating each other for over a year, have walked down the aisle in an intimate ceremony. Check out their exclusive pictures below.

Ace writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have got a big reason to celebrate today as they have got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members and close pals. The couple took to their respective social media handles to announce the same and shared stunning pictures from their big day. For the unversed, the newlyweds have begun dating each other last year. Back in June, they had made their relationship public. Kanika and Himanshu got engaged on December 14 and shared pictures from the ceremony on social media.

Kanika recently took to her Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of her wedding ceremony. Sharing the photos, the Manmarziyaan writer wrote, “Here is to #2021#newbeginnings #himanshusharma.” We also got our hands on the exclusive pictures of the newlyweds. For her special day, Kanika opted for a heavily embellished pink bridal lehenga and looked drop-dead gorgeous with her makeup and hair game on point. Himanshu on the other hand can be seen wearing a white kurta-pajama with a yellow waistcoat. Needless to say, the couple complemented each other in the pictures.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Kanika is best known for writing films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya to name a few. She will next be donning a writer’s hat for 's film Haseen Dillruba.

Himanshu is known for writing films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa. His forthcoming project is and Sara Ali Khan starrer Atrangi Re.

