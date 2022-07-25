Screw Dheela: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani and others root for Tiger Shroff’s action entertainer

Tiger Shroff has emerged as the action star of Gen Z and there are no second thoughts about it. He has successfully carved a niche for himself in this industry as an action star and has left everyone in awe of mind-boggling action sequences. And now, Tiger is once again making the headlines as he has announced his next project as Screw Dheela. The action entertainer will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be produced by Karan Johar. Ever since the movie has been announced, the social media has been abuzz with tweets and posts for Screw Dheela.

In fact, several celebs have taken to their social media accounts to root for this Shashank Khaitan’s directorial. Among these, Disha Patani expressed her excitement for Tiger’s Screw Sheela and wrote, “Tiggy you are lit” along with fire emoticons. Varun Dhawan also mentioned that he is looking forward to Scew Dheela. On the other hand, as Shashank Khaitan sent best wishes to Alia Bhatt for her maiden production Darlings, the actress re-shared his post and wrote, “Can’t wait for Screw Dheela”.

Take a look at celeb reactions to Screw Dheela:

To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Tiger will be collaborating with Rashmika Mandanna for Shashank Khaitan’s next. "Shashank Khaitan was on the lookout for a fresh pairing and what better than getting Tiger and Rashmika together," revealed a source close to the development had told Pinkvilla. As of now, Tiger has several interesting movies in the pipeline which include Ganapath with Kriti Sanon and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.