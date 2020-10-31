Sean Connery Passes Away: Kareena Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Vicky Kaushal & others pay tribute to James Bond star

Many actors from Bollywood took to their social media handles to offer their tribute to the legendary actor Sean Connery. The James Bond star passed away at the age of 90.

The Hollywood actor Sean Connery who played the iconic James Bond character passed away today. Many actors from Bollywood took to their social media handles to offer their tribute to the legendary actor. The Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a message on her Instagram story. The actress wrote, "Goodbye to the ultimate Bond." Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a photo of the late actor Sean Connery. The Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria, also shared a post on her Instagram story for the James Bond actor. The actress wrote, "RIP Sir."

Tara also shared a wonderful picture of the late actor. Vicky Kaushal and Sophie Choudry also shared posts on their respective Instagram stories for the late actor Sean Connery. The late actor reportedly featured in seven James Bond films like Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever, and Never Say Never Again. The late actor's family reportedly issued a statement saying the actor passed away today at the age of 90.

Sean Connery was among the most notable stars from the Hollywood industry. The James Bond franchise took the actor's career to great heights. The fans and film audiences also took to their social media handles to offer condolences to the late actor's family. Sean Connery was born in Edinburgh.

Credits :instagram

