SEBI fines Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Viaan Industries in insider trading case: Reports

The Mumbai Crime Branch continues to investigate the adult film racket case that has come to the surface. As per recent reports, Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday, slapped a fine on Kundra, Ripu Sudan Kundra, who is also known as Raj Kundra, and Viaan Industries Ltd for disclosure lapses and consequent violation of insider trading rules.

According to a report in ETimes, SEBI order stated that the Bollywood actress Shilpa, businessman Raj Kundra and their company Viaan Industries have been fined Rs 3 lakh for the violation. “It is on record that the relevant disclosures under the PIT Regulations were made by the Noticees with a delay of more than three years,” Sebi reportedly noted. Considering the facts and circumstances, Adjudicating officer Suresh B Menon in the order reportedly stated, “I hold that this case deserves imposition of monetary penalty upon the Noticees.”

On July 19, Raj Kundra, a businessman, and husband of Shilpa Shetty was arrested in the alleged case. Officials investigating the case raided Shilpa and Raj’s residence in Juhu. Raj was arrested after being booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. He was put behind the bars for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.