Second peaceful protest for Sushant Singh Rajput to take place online on August 7; Fans urged to light candle

Once again, to honour the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, an online protest is being held by Ishkaran Singh Bhandari. In a recent interview, he urged fans of Sushant to light a candle and wear black bands on their forehead.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: August 4, 2020 11:04 am
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 at his apartment in Mumbai. Post his demise, the investigation of the case is being done by Mumbai Police and recently, after his father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in Patna, Bihar Police also got involved in the case. Amid this, on July 22, an online candlelight protest for Sushant was organised where reportedly over 2 million people joined in. Now, another second peaceful protest is planned in August 7 by Ishkaran Singh Bhandari. 

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the lawyer told the daily that he would urge fans to light a candle this time and wear black bands on their foreheads. Along with this, he even said that if anyone wants to hold a poster or a placard, they can do so. Talking about the idea behind such online protests, he said that people are angry and restless to seek justice for Sushant. He mentioned that protests like these help in channelling people’s sentiments. 

Ishkaran Singh Bhandari said, ““People are worried, getting restless and angry, more so after the actor’s family lodged an FIR. We receive so many messages every day. To channel out their sentiment, I thought of starting this peaceful protest movement.” Several people have been demanding a CBI probe in the case right from the start and Actor Shekhar Suman also has joined Bhandari in such a protest. He said that there are fans of Sushant that are willing to come out on the streets. However, amid the pandemic, it would not be right. He said, “These protests pacify them in a way and also drives the message home that we all collectively want justice for Sushant.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has been doing their investigation and recently, the Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that they have recorded statements of 56 people in the case. Further, details of the investigation were revealed and it was shared by the top cop that Sushant reportedly had bipolar disorder and was on medications. Meanwhile, the Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who came to Mumbai to head the investigation, was asked to be in quarantine by BMC officials. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner: Forensic auditor will verify his bank transactions

Credits :Hindustan Times

