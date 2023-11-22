Secret behind Shah Rukh Khan's messy hair REVEALED; Dunki actor spills the beans

After delivering hit films like Pathaan and Jawan this year, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is now all set to return to the big screen with yet another exciting film, Dunki. He has teamed up with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time and their fans are eagerly waiting to see their magic on the big screen. Recently, the makers shared drop 1 from the film, and today on 22nd November, Shah Rukh Khan treated fans with the first song of the film titled Lutt Putt.

After the release of the song, King Khan decided to host Ask SRK on X, (formerly known as Twitter) a while ago. He was seen interacting with the fans and giving quirky replies. One of the fans enquired him about his hair and SRK being SRK, he gave a funny reply.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after fan asks secret behind his messy hair

Shah Rukh took to his X handle and wrote, "Have 15 minutes to dwell on life the universe and everything else. Ok zyaada ho gaya!! Let’s do a simple why? What? Where? for 15 mins. Feeling happy and feeling Lutt Putt types…#ASKSrk time now…." In no time, fans started flooding his comments section. One of the fans asked, "Aapki bikhre bikhre baalo ka raaz #AskSRK #Dunki (What is the secret of your messy hair?"

The DDLJ actor was quick to reply, "Aamla, Bhringraaj aur Methi lagata hoon!!! #Dunki." Take a look:

During the interaction, he also revealed why the film is titled Dunki. Ever since the film was announced, there was a lot of curiosity about the title. Now when a fan asked him about the same, King Khan revealed the reason and also explained the meaning of Dunki. He wrote, "Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders. It is pronounced डंकी. It’s pronounced like Funky…Hunky….or yeah Monkey!!!" Take a look:

Meanwhile, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in key roles. The much-awaited film is slated to hit theatres on December 21. It will lock horns with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office.

