Sector 17 OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Prince Kanwaljit Singh starrer Punjabi action drama
Excited for Sector 17 OTT release starring Prince Kanwaljit Singh? Find out when and where to watch this thrilling Punjabi action drama!
After hitting theaters in November 2024, Sector 17 is now gearing up for its digital premiere. The film garnered Rs 1.35 crore domestically and Rs 55 lakh internationally within its theatrical run. Eager to find out where and when you can stream it? Keep reading for all the details!
When and where to watch Sector 17
The much-anticipated Punjabi action drama Sector 17 is finally making its way to OTT. The film will premiere on Chaupal, with streaming set to begin on February 20, 2025.
Official trailer and plot of Sector 17
The Sector 17 trailer, released in November, offers a sneak peek into an intense battle for justice and revenge. Pargat, a determined young man, sets out on a perilous journey to take down the ruthless Tundilaat, who is responsible for his father's death and the theft of their ancestral land. Alongside the brave Rani and her seasoned aunt, Balviro, Pargat faces the powerful forces of Tundilaat’s criminal empire.
As they confront overwhelming challenges, the trio demonstrates remarkable courage, resilience, and determination. Through their combined efforts, they dismantle Tundilaat's reign, restore their family's honor, and reclaim their rightful place. Their victory brings justice and hope to the community, marking the end of Tundilaat's tyranny.
Cast and crew of Sector 17
Directed by Maneesh Bhatt and written by Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Sector 17 stars Prince Kanwaljit Singh in the lead role, alongside a talented cast including Yashpal Sharma, Hobby Dhaliwal, Bhumika Sharma, Virat Kapur, Sukhwinder Chahal, Dilawar Sidhu, Mannatt Singh, Deep Mandeep, Bharti, Kavi Singh, Rang Dev, Gurinder Makna, and Sanju Solanki in key roles.
