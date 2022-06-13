Sector 36: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal starrer crime-thriller goes on the floors from today

Vikrant Massey is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Fans have been loving to see him on the silver screen and he has proved his acting skills in several films. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Vikrant, who is gearing up for the release of his film Forensic has bagged yet another film. It was said that this film will be based on the gruesome murders that took place in Nithari village of Noida. And today taking to his Instagram handle, Vikrant shared the first look of the film that is titled Sector 36. This film will also star Deepak Dobriyal along with Vikrant in a pivotal role.

The makers of Badlapur, Stree and Mimi took to social media to announce their latest project Sector 36 which stars Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal. The announcement video builds a sense of curiosity using an analogy of a cockroach that decides to stand up against the system. As we discover what happens to the roach, in the end, one is truly intrigued with the suspense surrounding this film! Sharing this video, Vikrant wrote, “Dinesh Vijan presents #Sector36, a crime-thriller inspired by true events.⭐️ing yours truly & the incredible @deepakdobriyal1. Produced by #DineshVijan, Directed by @nimbalkaraditya & written by @bodhyroyy. FILMING BEGINS TODAY.”

Click HERE to check out the video:

Helmed by Talvar writer Aditya Nimbalkar, written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, the film is a dark crime-thriller. With shooting commencing from today, here’s looking forward to another gem from the house of Maddock!

Apart from the yet untitled film, the other films under Maddock includes - the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon fronted Bhediya, the yet untitled Laxman Uttekar film fronted by Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal among others. Stay turned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

