Security firms send applications in dozens to bodyguard SRK’s son Aryan Khan post alleged drug case: Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan today visited the NCB office for the second time after receiving bail to mark his attendance. Aryan was arrested and lodged at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on the alleged drug case post NCB busted a cruise ship headed to Goa. As per a report in ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan is looking for dedicated security personnel for Aryan Khan to monitor him 24x7. SRK’s bodyguard Ravi has been with him for years and is almost a part of the family now. Reportedly SRK is looking for similarly reliable personnel to guard Aryan Khan amidst the alleged drugs case.

Reportedly several security agencies from Mumbai and private individuals have sent applications in dozens to apply for the security personnel of Aryan Khan. Source revealed to ETimes, “After the news came out that SRK was looking for a new bodyguard for Aryan, many big security companies from Mumbai jumped at the opportunity. Even individuals who have years of experience at handling the security of celebrities and nightclubs have sent their resumes to the Red Chillies office.”

The source however did not confirm whether the security guard will be hired for SRK or Aryan Khan. However, it was revealed that none of the many applications have received an official response from SRK’s company yet. Bodyguard Ravi Singh has been with Khan for a long time and is considered a part of his family, too. The source revealed, “The Khans want a similar person now. Someone who can be dedicated to the job and who can offer 24 x 7 security to them.”

